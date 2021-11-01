Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) was up 10.52%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS). It is currently valued at $76.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $76.77, after setting-off with the price of $69.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $69.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $68.98.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Dutch Bros Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2021. Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, today announced Joth Ricci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Charley Jemley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dutch Bros Inc. shares are logging 2.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.42 and $74.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2356932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) recorded performance in the market was 107.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.13B, as it employees total of 7876 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dutch Bros Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.85%. The shares increased approximately by 10.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.99% in the period of the last 30 days.