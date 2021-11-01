Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) was up 0.40%

At the end of the latest market close, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) was valued at $35.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.34 while reaching the peak value of $36.6298 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.53. The stock current value is $35.37.Recently in News on October 31, 2021, AMC Entertainment Confirms October Theatre Admissions Revenue for AMC Both in the United States and Internationally the Highest It Has Been in Any Month Since Covid Forced the Closure of Theatres Early In 2020. In light of repeated press inquiries, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) today issued the following statement:. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.62 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was 1303.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1751.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $72.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32656348 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was 1568.40%, having the revenues showcasing 0.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.08B, as it employees total of 3449 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.14, with a change in the price was noted -13.97. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -28.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 89,167,430 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1568.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 264.26%, alongside a boost of 1303.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.48% during last recorded quarter.