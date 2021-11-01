Recent Change of 17.83% in the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), which is $54.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.49 after opening rate of $50.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.54 before closing at $46.22.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen”) today announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, and discussed recent business developments. You can read further details here

Aspen Aerogels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.49 on 10/29/21, with the lowest value was $15.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) full year performance was 383.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares are logging 5.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 418.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.50 and $51.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 633473 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) recorded performance in the market was 226.30%, having the revenues showcasing 47.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 290 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Aspen Aerogels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.04, with a change in the price was noted +32.39. In a similar fashion, Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a movement of +146.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 240,806 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASPN is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Aerogels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aspen Aerogels Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 226.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 211.73%, alongside a boost of 383.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.79% during last recorded quarter.