Reason’s why Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.78

For the readers interested in the stock health of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX). It is currently valued at $6.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.48, after setting-off with the price of $6.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.75.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Banco Santander México Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of Ps.4,843 Million. – Retail portfolio reflected YoY sustained performance, supported by market share gains in mortgages and auto loans, while credit cards and consumer loans remained weak. While loan volumes in commercial portfolio still faces a difficult comparison base and soft demand conditions. You can read further details here

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.67 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) full year performance was 83.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR shares are logging -3.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $6.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) recorded performance in the market was 25.24%, having the revenues showcasing 10.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.74B, as it employees total of 23512 workers.

The Analysts eye on Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.89, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR posted a movement of +1.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 212,240 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.36%, alongside a boost of 83.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.82% during last recorded quarter.