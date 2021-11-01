Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is on the roll with an average volume of 54.60M in the recent 3 months

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is priced at $0.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6474 and reached a high price of $0.745, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.60. The stock touched a low price of $0.60.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Meten Holding Group Announces Strategic Partnership with AGM Group Holdings Inc. for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China with a strategic plan in developing its blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business, today announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on fintech software services and high-performance hardware and computing equipment manufacturing, to accelerate the development Meten’s blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2699 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -78.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -85.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 674030930 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -69.09%, having the revenues showcasing 23.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.13M, as it employees total of 3721 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5764, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -38.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,566,363 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.27%, alongside a downfall of -78.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 102.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 71.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.20% during last recorded quarter.