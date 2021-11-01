Gear up for the change! Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has hit the volume of 3411478

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is priced at $2.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.48 and reached a high price of $2.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.52. The stock touched a low price of $2.42.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, MindMed to Present at Web Summit on Future of Mental Health. – Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce that CEO Robert Barrow will be speaking at Web Summit, taking place on November 1-4, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. You can read further details here

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.77 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) full year performance was 219.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares are logging -52.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $5.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3411478 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) recorded performance in the market was -17.38%, having the revenues showcasing -17.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 570.33M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. posted a movement of -25.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,635,306 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.00%, alongside a boost of 219.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.92% during last recorded quarter.