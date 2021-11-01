Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) market price of $29.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) was valued at $32.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.43 while reaching the peak value of $32.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.69. The stock current value is $29.24.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, Adagio Therapeutics Announces New In Vitro Data Highlighting Broad and Potent Neutralization of ADG20 Against All Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants. Data to be presented at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -50.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.50 and $59.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1034338 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was 40.04%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.61B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.04%. The shares increased approximately by -13.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.78% in the period of the last 30 days.