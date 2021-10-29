Why is Beam Global (BEEM) up 117.00% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Beam Global (BEEM) was valued at $27.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.90 while reaching the peak value of $32.305 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.90. The stock current value is $32.16.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Beam Global Added to the CALeVIP Incentive Program for Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure. Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Beam Global has been added to the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) EV charging program. Funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), CALeVIP provides incentives for EV charger infrastructure and works with local partners to develop and implement projects that meet current and future regional EV needs. The statewide efforts aim to provide a streamlined process to fill the significant gaps in charging availability.The four Beam product offerings that have been added to the CALeVIP Eligible Equipment List are:. You can read further details here

Beam Global had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.50 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $20.68 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Beam Global (BEEM) full year performance was 117.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beam Global shares are logging -57.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.16 and $75.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 545322 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beam Global (BEEM) recorded performance in the market was -56.41%, having the revenues showcasing 5.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.34M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Analysts verdict on Beam Global (BEEM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beam Global a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.56, with a change in the price was noted -2.60. In a similar fashion, Beam Global posted a movement of -7.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,847 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEEM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Beam Global (BEEM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Beam Global, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.59%, alongside a boost of 117.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.20% during last recorded quarter.