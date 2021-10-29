Reason’s why Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $135.23

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It is currently valued at $125.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $126.38, after setting-off with the price of $124.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $123.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $125.79.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Yum! Brands Reports Third-Quarter Results; Record 760 Net-New Units and Same-Store Sales Growth of 5%, Driving System Sales Growth of 8%; Sustained Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.22, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter. You can read further details here

Yum! Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $135.77 on 08/18/21, with the lowest value was $101.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) full year performance was 32.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum! Brands Inc. shares are logging -7.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $92.22 and $135.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2233049 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing -4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.28B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yum! Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 124.90, with a change in the price was noted +6.82. In a similar fashion, Yum! Brands Inc. posted a movement of +5.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,554,842 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.32%, alongside a boost of 32.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.19% during last recorded quarter.