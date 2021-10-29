Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) market price of $10.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). It is currently valued at $10.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.30, after setting-off with the price of $11.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.28.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Algoma and Triple M Metal Establish Metals Sourcing Joint Venture. Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma”) (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Triple M Metal LP (“Triple M”), one of North America’s largest privately-owned ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling companies, establishing a jointly owned company known as ATM Metals Inc. The new entity will source prime scrap metal and other iron units to meet Algoma’s business needs, including in connection with its potential transformation to electric arc steelmaking. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares are logging -12.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.54 and $12.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) recorded performance in the market was 10.71%, having the revenues showcasing 5.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 2696 workers.

Analysts verdict on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Algoma Steel Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Algoma Steel Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.71%. The shares -5.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.60% during last recorded quarter.