Why is Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) up 89.00% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) was valued at $21.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.35 while reaching the peak value of $21.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.39. The stock current value is $20.45.Recently in News on October 22, 2021, Kite Realty Group Announces Closing of $7.5 Billion Merger with Retail Properties of America: Creates a Top 5 Open-Air, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center REIT. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced today the completion of its previously announced merger with Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI), a first-class owner and operator of high-quality open-air and mixed-use shopping centers, whereby RPAI merged into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The combined high-quality, open-air portfolio is a mixture of predominantly necessity-based, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, combined with vibrant mixed-use assets. The merger serves to more than double KRG’s presence in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets, while also introducing and enhancing KRG’s presence in strategic gateway markets. The merger is not only expected to be immediately FFO and NAV accretive, but the combined company has additional opportunities to further increase shareholder value including optimizing NOI margins, leasing of pandemic-related vacancy, lowering the company’s cost of capital, and completing select developments. The combined company will continue to be led by KRG Chairman and CEO John A. Kite and the KRG executive team. You can read further details here

Kite Realty Group Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.14 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $14.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) full year performance was 89.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are logging -11.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $23.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2729558 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) recorded performance in the market was 36.70%, having the revenues showcasing 1.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.73B, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kite Realty Group Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.89, with a change in the price was noted -2.01. In a similar fashion, Kite Realty Group Trust posted a movement of -8.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,216,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRG is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.06.

Technical breakdown of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Kite Realty Group Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kite Realty Group Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.43%, alongside a boost of 89.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.34% during last recorded quarter.