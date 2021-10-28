Time to Buy Beat-Down Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is priced at $2.94 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on October 26, 2021, Unicycive Therapeutics Appoints Douglas Jermasek As Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced the appointment of Douglas Jermasek as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy. In this role, Mr. Jermasek, a seasoned healthcare professional, will have responsibility for Unicycive’s corporate and commercial strategy and business development activities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -66.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $8.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 500670 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) recorded performance in the market was -49.74%, having the revenues showcasing 3.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.98M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.74%. The shares increased approximately by 14.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.16% during last recorded quarter.