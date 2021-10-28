Time to Buy Beat-Down Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It is currently valued at $41.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.68, after setting-off with the price of $41.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.67.Recently in News on August 5, 2021, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 5, 2021) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.47 (forty-seven cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.63 on 10/25/21, with the lowest value was $22.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was 154.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -5.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $43.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1026578 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was 73.26%, having the revenues showcasing 24.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.14B, as it employees total of 9993 workers.

The Analysts eye on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Canadian Natural Resources Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.52, with a change in the price was noted +3.85. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of +10.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,886,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Technical rundown of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.56%, alongside a boost of 154.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.95% during last recorded quarter.