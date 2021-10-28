Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) was up 5.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) was valued at $171.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $174.835 while reaching the peak value of $186.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $174.05. The stock current value is $180.85.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Xilinx Reports Record Revenue in Fiscal Second Quarter 2022. Record revenue of $936 million, representing 7% sequential growth and 22% annual growth amidst continuing industry-wide supply chain challenges. You can read further details here

Xilinx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $186.00 on 10/27/21, with the lowest value was $111.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) full year performance was 45.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xilinx Inc. shares are logging 0.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $111.84 and $179.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4109787 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) recorded performance in the market was 27.57%, having the revenues showcasing 22.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.05B, as it employees total of 4890 workers.

The Analysts eye on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Xilinx Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 147.19, with a change in the price was noted +53.12. In a similar fashion, Xilinx Inc. posted a movement of +41.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,106,764 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XLNX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical rundown of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Xilinx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Xilinx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.52%, alongside a boost of 45.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 6.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.82% during last recorded quarter.