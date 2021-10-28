Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) was up 10.01%

For the readers interested in the stock health of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS). It is currently valued at $8.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.9128, after setting-off with the price of $8.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.99.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, Game Play Network Enters Into Landmark Agreement With AGS For A New Class Of Casino-Style Games. Game Play Network (“GPN”) today announced a game publication agreement with AGS (NYSE: AGS) to integrate AGS’ remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into GPN’s B2C website & mobile app. You can read further details here

PlayAGS Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.32 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) full year performance was 181.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PlayAGS Inc. shares are logging -22.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $11.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512851 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recorded performance in the market was 22.08%, having the revenues showcasing 13.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 324.44M, as it employees total of 484 workers.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the PlayAGS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.90. In a similar fashion, PlayAGS Inc. posted a movement of -17.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 242,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGS is recording 13.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.01.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PlayAGS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PlayAGS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.11%, alongside a boost of 181.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.86% during last recorded quarter.