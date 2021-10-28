Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.71M

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is priced at $94.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $96.675 and reached a high price of $96.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $96.20. The stock touched a low price of $94.732.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Philip Morris International Creates New Management Positions to Drive Multicategory Leadership and Accelerate the Achievement of a Smoke-Free Future. Stefano Volpetti Appointed President Smoke-Free Products Category & Chief Consumer Officer . You can read further details here

Philip Morris International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.51 on 09/07/21, with the lowest value was $78.34 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) full year performance was 33.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Philip Morris International Inc. shares are logging -10.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.93 and $106.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3527581 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) recorded performance in the market was 14.59%, having the revenues showcasing -5.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.31B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 99.55, with a change in the price was noted -3.69. In a similar fashion, Philip Morris International Inc. posted a movement of -3.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,184,839 in trading volumes.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Philip Morris International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.23%, alongside a boost of 33.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.40% during last recorded quarter.