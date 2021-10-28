Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is on the roll with an average volume of 397.75K in the recent 3 months

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is priced at $2.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.79 and reached a high price of $4.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.71. The stock touched a low price of $2.695.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Successful Treatment of First Patients in the UK with Ketamine Infusion Therapy. – Pasithea Clinics commences IV ketamine infusion therapy in Knightsbridge, London, for the treatment of mental health disorders –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares are logging -29.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.52 and $4.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8761806 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) recorded performance in the market was -16.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.39M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KTTA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.85%. The shares increased approximately by 9.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.71% in the period of the last 30 days.