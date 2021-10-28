Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) market price of $8.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) was valued at $8.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.00 while reaching the peak value of $9.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.84. The stock current value is $8.69.Recently in News on October 11, 2021, Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 243.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -56.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1084621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 12.47%, having the revenues showcasing 14.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 465 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.78. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of -17.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,147,716 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.51%, alongside a boost of 243.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.06% during last recorded quarter.