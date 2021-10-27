Why is Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) up 53.64% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) was valued at $39.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.29 while reaching the peak value of $39.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.86. The stock current value is $39.49.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Phillips 66 Partners Cancels Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) is canceling its webcast scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 29, to discuss its third-quarter 2021 financial results. The Partnership will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Oct. 29, 2021. You can read further details here

Phillips 66 Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.17 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $24.21 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) full year performance was 53.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are logging -6.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.25 and $42.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2312130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) recorded performance in the market was 48.47%, having the revenues showcasing 2.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.90B, as it employees total of 600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phillips 66 Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.64, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Phillips 66 Partners LP posted a movement of -0.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 441,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSXP is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.89.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Phillips 66 Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.69%, alongside a boost of 53.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.40% during last recorded quarter.