Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) market price of $9.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is priced at $9.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.00 and reached a high price of $9.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.96. The stock touched a low price of $7.976.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, A2MAC1 Report: MIPI A-PHY-Based Technology Leads to Significant Reductions in Total System Cost. Valens (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets and the leading supplier of MIPI A-PHY-compliant chipsets, today announced that automotive benchmarking firm A2MAC1 has published a report showing significant cost saving opportunities for automotive OEMs using MIPI A-PHY-based technology. You can read further details here

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) full year performance was -1.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares are logging -15.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.12 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1009145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) recorded performance in the market was -5.33%, having the revenues showcasing -2.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Valens Semiconductor Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.54%, alongside a downfall of -1.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 33.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.93% during last recorded quarter.