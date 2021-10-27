Time to Buy Beat-Down TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) was valued at $32.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.29 while reaching the peak value of $31.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.31. The stock current value is $28.81.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, TrueBlue Appoints Sonita Lontoh to Board of Directors. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is pleased to announce that Sonita Lontoh has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. She is expected to be named to the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance committee and the Innovation and Technology committee. You can read further details here

TrueBlue Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.91 on 10/25/21, with the lowest value was $18.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) full year performance was 68.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TrueBlue Inc. shares are logging -12.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.99 and $32.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 624859 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) recorded performance in the market was 54.15%, having the revenues showcasing 4.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 5200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the TrueBlue Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, TrueBlue Inc. posted a movement of +2.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 164,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TBI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)

Raw Stochastic average of TrueBlue Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TrueBlue Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.49%, alongside a boost of 68.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.01% during last recorded quarter.