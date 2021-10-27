Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 21.75M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC), which is $3.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.70 after opening rate of $3.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.68 before closing at $3.68.Recently in News on October 22, 2021, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC Announces Results of Offer to Repurchase Its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“MIC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MIC) today announced the results of its offer to repurchase for cash (the “Offer to Repurchase”) any and all of its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Offer to Repurchase expired at midnight, New York City time, on October 21, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). You can read further details here

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.00 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.59 for the same time period, recorded on 10/08/21.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) full year performance was 122.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares are logging -2.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1292560 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) recorded performance in the market was 65.43%, having the revenues showcasing 15.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 322.66M, as it employees total of 2108 workers.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.74, with a change in the price was noted -31.30. In a similar fashion, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC posted a movement of -89.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,738,914 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MIC is recording 1.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.70%, alongside a boost of 122.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.38% during last recorded quarter.