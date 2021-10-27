Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 164.31K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) was valued at $7.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.57 while reaching the peak value of $8.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.57. The stock current value is $8.14.Recently in News on October 26, 2021, Lantronix and Green Hills Software Create Safe and Secure Computing Platform Solutions for the Automotive Electronic Systems Market. Lantronix brings safe and secure computing to its hardware development kits with Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY real-time operating system, virtualization services and advanced development tools. You can read further details here

Lantronix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.17 on 10/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/21.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) full year performance was 80.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lantronix Inc. shares are logging 6.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $7.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) recorded performance in the market was 83.33%, having the revenues showcasing 56.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.86M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lantronix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +2.60. In a similar fashion, Lantronix Inc. posted a movement of +46.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 146,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTRX is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Lantronix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Lantronix Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.29%, alongside a boost of 80.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.24% during last recorded quarter.