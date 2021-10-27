China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is on the roll with an average volume of 724.69K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was valued at $0.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.57 while reaching the peak value of $0.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.57. The stock current value is $0.64.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 43.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -60.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8174117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 43.02%, having the revenues showcasing -11.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.79M, as it employees total of 237 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6847, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -14.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,023 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.34%, alongside a boost of 43.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.46% during last recorded quarter.