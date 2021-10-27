Analysts Mean recommendation for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) was 2.80: Is this the key time?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is priced at $57.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.89 and reached a high price of $57.4299, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $53.52. The stock touched a low price of $52.84.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, JinkoSolar Helps Refugees Transition to Life in America. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it worked with Catholic Charities Jacksonville (“CCBJAX”) to provide refugees living in Jacksonville access to devices and internet in order to facilitate their English classes and better acclimate to life in America. On October 21, JinkoSolar executives, city councilmen, congressional staff, CCBJAX representatives, and refugees who both work at JinkoSolar and are ESOL program students took part in a gifting ceremony at the JinkoSolar factory in Jacksonville to celebrate this donation. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.53 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $28.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was -17.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -32.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.39 and $85.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1202121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was -13.50%, having the revenues showcasing 0.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 24361 workers.

The Analysts eye on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.51, with a change in the price was noted +19.23. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +50.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,124,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 2.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Technical rundown of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.80%.

Considering, the past performance of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.08%, alongside a downfall of -17.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.45% during last recorded quarter.