Analysts Mean recommendation for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.04 after opening rate of $0.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.90 before closing at $0.90.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Happiness Biotech Acquires Majority Ownership in Fujian Shennong. Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: HAPP), a China-based company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce solutions, and the sales of automobile, today announced that it and its wholly owned-subsidiary, Fujian Happiness Biotech Co., Limited (“Happiness Fujian”) have signed a share transfer agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 70% of the equity interest in Fujian Shennong Jiagu Development Co., Ltd. (“Fujian Shennong”) to further strengthen the Company’s industrial integration. You can read further details here

Happiness Biotech Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.8125 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/21.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) full year performance was -43.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares are logging -61.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1060166 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) recorded performance in the market was -46.45%, having the revenues showcasing -30.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.63M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Happiness Biotech Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2425, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Happiness Biotech Group Limited posted a movement of -42.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 542,189 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAPP is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Happiness Biotech Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Happiness Biotech Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.86%, alongside a downfall of -43.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.11% during last recorded quarter.