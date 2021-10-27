AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is on the roll with an average volume of 622.60K in the recent 3 months

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is priced at $6.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.21 and reached a high price of $2.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.16. The stock touched a low price of $2.082.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm, with Global Operations and 2020 Annual Revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS Based). AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a leading AgTech European consultancy focused on driving agricultural optimization, innovation, solutions and operational expertise in the agriculture and horticulture and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sectors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -18.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 295.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 105145416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was -53.15%, having the revenues showcasing -29.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.20M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.43%.

Considering, the past performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.15%. The shares increased approximately by -2.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.64% during last recorded quarter.