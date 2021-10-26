Time to Buy Beat-Down Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW) was valued at $2.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.77 while reaching the peak value of $3.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.77. The stock current value is $3.27.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Vivid Seats Updates 2021 Financial Guidance. Files 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats LLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW) full year performance was 181.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats LLC shares are logging 9.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596338 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW) recorded performance in the market was 125.52%, having the revenues showcasing 94.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivid Seats LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Vivid Seats LLC (SEATW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Vivid Seats LLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.61%, alongside a boost of 181.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 22.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.64% during last recorded quarter.