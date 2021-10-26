Time to Buy Beat-Down Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR). It is currently valued at $7.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.56, after setting-off with the price of $8.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.79.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, ESPERION Announces Agreement to Exchange $15 Million in Principal Amount of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 for Common Stock. Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it has entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement with two co-managed holders (the “Holders”) of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). Under the terms of the exchange agreement, the Holders agreed to exchange (the “Exchange”) with ESPERION $15.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes held in the aggregate by them (and accrued interest thereon) for shares of ESPERION’s common stock. Pursuant to the exchange agreement, the number of shares of ESPERION’s common stock to be issued by ESPERION to the Holders upon consummation of the Exchange will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of ESPERION’s common stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the exchange agreement. The Exchange is expected to close on November 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.49 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $7.74 for the same time period, recorded on 10/25/21.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) full year performance was -75.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -80.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.37 and $39.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2165132 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) recorded performance in the market was -70.04%, having the revenues showcasing -48.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.74M, as it employees total of 479 workers.

The Analysts eye on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.46, with a change in the price was noted -13.38. In a similar fashion, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -63.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,072 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.62%, alongside a downfall of -75.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.75% during last recorded quarter.