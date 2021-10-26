Time to Buy Beat-Down ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) was valued at $0.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5899 while reaching the peak value of $0.8939 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5899. The stock current value is $0.66.Recently in News on October 21, 2021, ECMOHO Limited Announces Partnership with Vision Care Brand Bausch + Lomb for Sales & Marketing on Pinduoduo. ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it has reached strategic cooperation agreement with the renowned U.S. vision care brand Bausch + Lomb to promote and sell its products and services on the Chinese e-commerce website Pinduoduo. Through the partnership, ECMOHO provide consumer and Chinese family with high-quality eye care products and family health solution to satisfy the rising demand for eye health. You can read further details here

ECMOHO Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2299 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) full year performance was -58.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ECMOHO Limited shares are logging -83.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31643899 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) recorded performance in the market was -70.46%, having the revenues showcasing -41.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.57M, as it employees total of 455 workers.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9632, with a change in the price was noted -1.03. In a similar fashion, ECMOHO Limited posted a movement of -60.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,002,394 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOHO is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ECMOHO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ECMOHO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.08%, alongside a downfall of -58.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.70% during last recorded quarter.