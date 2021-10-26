Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close S&W Seed Company (SANW) was up 24.76%

At the end of the latest market close, S&W Seed Company (SANW) was valued at $3.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.19 while reaching the peak value of $4.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.16. The stock current value is $3.98.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, S&W Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement With Management and Board Participation. S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. MFP Partners, L.P. (MFP), S&W’s largest shareholder, purchased approximately $3.8 million of shares of common stock, and certain members of S&W’s Board of Directors and executive management purchased approximately $1.2 million of shares of common stock. The company issued 1,847,343 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.73 per share in the private placement. You can read further details here

S&W Seed Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.36 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 09/15/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

S&W Seed Company (SANW) full year performance was 60.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, S&W Seed Company shares are logging -8.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $4.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1254986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the S&W Seed Company (SANW) recorded performance in the market was 35.84%, having the revenues showcasing 15.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 155.58M, as it employees total of 171 workers.

Market experts do have their say about S&W Seed Company (SANW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the S&W Seed Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, S&W Seed Company posted a movement of +10.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SANW is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of S&W Seed Company (SANW)

Raw Stochastic average of S&W Seed Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of S&W Seed Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.73%, alongside a boost of 60.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.36% during last recorded quarter.