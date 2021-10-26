P10 Inc. (PX) market price of $12.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

P10 Inc. (PX) is priced at $12.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.01 and reached a high price of $12.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.10. The stock touched a low price of $12.00.Recently in News on October 20, 2021, P10 Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering. P10, Inc. (“P10”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 11,500,000 shares of Class A common stock are being sold by P10 and 8,500,000 shares of Class A common stock are being sold by certain stockholders of P10. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. P10 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders. You can read further details here

P10 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

P10 Inc. (PX) full year performance was 204.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, P10 Inc. shares are logging 4.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1118601 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the P10 Inc. (PX) recorded performance in the market was 89.39%, having the revenues showcasing 61.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

P10 Inc. (PX) in the eye of market guru’s

P10 Inc. (PX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of P10 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.82%, alongside a boost of 204.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 9.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.81% during last recorded quarter.