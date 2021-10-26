NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -2.07%: What to Expect? – Invest Chronicle
NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -2.07%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP), which is $2.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.25 after opening rate of $2.105 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.02 before closing at $2.11.Recently in News on October 20, 2021, NextPlay Reports Fiscal Q2 2022 Record Revenue of $2.6 Million. via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2021. You can read further details here

NextPlay Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.99 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/21.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) full year performance was -9.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares are logging -58.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1643612 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) recorded performance in the market was -7.05%, having the revenues showcasing 13.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 219.14M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the NextPlay Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.03, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, NextPlay Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -14.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,102,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXTP is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NextPlay Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NextPlay Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.59%, alongside a downfall of -9.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.44% during last recorded quarter.

