IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.10M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) was valued at $2.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.47 while reaching the peak value of $2.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.14. The stock current value is $2.29.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion for Leading Mobile Provider. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today it has been awarded a mid six-figure contract expansion for a leading mobile telecommunications company. The new contract is for managed influencer marketing services and is a continuation of an existing relationship with the company. Influencer activations are scheduled to begin in Q4 2021 and will carry into 2022. It is the largest single contract that IZEA has received to promote this brand, and doubles the size of the previous largest commitment. You can read further details here

IZEA Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.45 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) full year performance was 185.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -69.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $7.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7573440 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) recorded performance in the market was 25.82%, having the revenues showcasing 9.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.46M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of -17.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,887 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IZEA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IZEA Worldwide Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.67%, alongside a boost of 185.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.05% during last recorded quarter.