Gear up for the change! Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has hit the volume of 2545901

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), which is $1.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.80 after opening rate of $1.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.30 before closing at $1.41.Recently in News on October 14, 2021, Skillful Craftsman Provides Update on Chinese Central Authorities’ Issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company focusing on providing online vocational education services since its inception in 2013, noted that, on October 12, 2021, The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education (the “Opinions”). You can read further details here

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1900 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) full year performance was -50.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares are logging -68.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $5.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2545901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) recorded performance in the market was -46.58%, having the revenues showcasing -0.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.78M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Analysts verdict on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7109, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited posted a movement of -32.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 315,657 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDTK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.14%, alongside a downfall of -50.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.91% during last recorded quarter.