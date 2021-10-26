Gear up for the change! Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has hit the volume of 551686

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is priced at $14.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.34 and reached a high price of $15.3847, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.25. The stock touched a low price of $13.70.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, atai Life Sciences Launches atai Impact, a Philanthropic Program to Harness the Power of Innovative Mental Health Approaches for Positive Social Change. atai Impact is committed to advancing education, expanding access and supporting the wider ecosystem of mental health care. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares are logging -38.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.12 and $22.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 551686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) recorded performance in the market was -27.40%, having the revenues showcasing -13.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Trends and Technical analysis: Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.40%. The shares increased approximately by 0.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.32% during last recorded quarter.