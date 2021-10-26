Gear up for the change! AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has hit the volume of 18889870

For the readers interested in the stock health of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). It is currently valued at $2.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.35, after setting-off with the price of $2.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.70.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot. U.S. Company to Offer Full Stack Fixed Wing Drone Solutions. You can read further details here

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.68 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/25/21.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) full year performance was 26.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares are logging -83.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $17.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18889870 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) recorded performance in the market was -51.33%, having the revenues showcasing -22.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.64M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.89, with a change in the price was noted -2.10. In a similar fashion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. posted a movement of -41.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,602,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAVS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.23%, alongside a boost of 26.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.75% during last recorded quarter.