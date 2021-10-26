ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Profit Margins posted -16.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) was valued at $32.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.44 while reaching the peak value of $32.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.41. The stock current value is $30.14.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, ForgeRock Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call. ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on November 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ForgeRock Inc. shares are logging -38.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.25 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 946118 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) recorded performance in the market was -17.42%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.53B, as it employees total of 758 workers.

The Analysts eye on ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ForgeRock Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.91%.

Considering, the past performance of ForgeRock Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.42%. The shares increased approximately by -4.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.00% in the period of the last 30 days.