Analysts Mean recommendation for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) was 3.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), which is $3.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.37 after opening rate of $4.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.68 before closing at $4.40.Recently in News on October 22, 2021, United Insurance Holdings Corp. Provides Update to Q3-2021 Estimated Catastrophe Losses. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, of approximately $37 million before income taxes (approximately $29 million after tax), net of expected reinsurance recoveries. The Company’s estimated net catastrophe losses includes $27 million as of August 31, 2021, plus an additional $10 million for claims from new events including Hurricane Nicholas and re-estimation of other PCS events incurred during 2021. You can read further details here

United Insurance Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.16 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.76 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/21.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) full year performance was -23.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are logging -52.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $8.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 714402 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) recorded performance in the market was -31.82%, having the revenues showcasing -6.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.87M, as it employees total of 478 workers.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Insurance Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.40, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, United Insurance Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -30.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,471 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UIHC is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United Insurance Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.79%, alongside a downfall of -23.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.25% during last recorded quarter.