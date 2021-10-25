Why is China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) down -62.68% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) was valued at $0.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.475 while reaching the peak value of $0.4799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4252. The stock current value is $0.44.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, China XD Plastics Company Limited Receives Nasdaq Delisting Letter and Announces Intended Appeal. China XD Plastics Company Limited (Nasdaq: CXDC, the “Company”) today announced that it received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Nasdaq’s staff (the “Staff”) has determined to deny the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

China XD Plastics Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.3610 for the same time period, recorded on 07/30/21.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) full year performance was -62.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China XD Plastics Company Limited shares are logging -67.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $1.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 506175 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) recorded performance in the market was -55.51%, having the revenues showcasing -4.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.07M, as it employees total of 972 workers.

Specialists analysis on China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China XD Plastics Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5440, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, China XD Plastics Company Limited posted a movement of -31.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,032,081 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

Raw Stochastic average of China XD Plastics Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.70%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.39%, alongside a downfall of -62.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.35% during last recorded quarter.