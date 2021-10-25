Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) market price of $1.65 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), which is $1.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.68 after opening rate of $1.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.49 before closing at $1.54.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Titan Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September. Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of its innovative surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced that David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the company and its Enos™ robotic single access surgical system and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4661 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was 120.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -52.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $3.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 871618 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was -3.51%, having the revenues showcasing 3.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.72M.

Specialists analysis on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6341, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -8.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 450,191 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.79%, alongside a boost of 120.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.12% during last recorded quarter.