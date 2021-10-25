The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 322.85K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), which is $37.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.36 after opening rate of $35.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.45 before closing at $34.31.Recently in News on October 22, 2021, The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2022 Outlook. The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended August 28, 2021. The Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2021 and full year results include Quest results for the full period. The Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results include thirteen weeks of Quest and about forty-two weeks for the prior year. You can read further details here

The Simply Good Foods Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.50 on 07/01/21, with the lowest value was $26.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) full year performance was 77.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Simply Good Foods Company shares are logging -3.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.62 and $38.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1023197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) recorded performance in the market was 18.85%, having the revenues showcasing -0.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.29B, as it employees total of 300 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Simply Good Foods Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.75, with a change in the price was noted +2.73. In a similar fashion, The Simply Good Foods Company posted a movement of +7.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 406,631 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMPL is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Technical rundown of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Raw Stochastic average of The Simply Good Foods Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.86%.

Considering, the past performance of The Simply Good Foods Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.60%, alongside a boost of 77.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.85% during last recorded quarter.