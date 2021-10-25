Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY), which is $4.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.32 after opening rate of $3.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.56 before closing at $3.47.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV on Oct. 13th. Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) (“Biotricity” or the “Company”), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Waqaas Al Siddiq is scheduled to present in-person at the Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV in-person on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT You can read further details here

Biotricity Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.32 on 10/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) full year performance was 311.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biotricity Inc. shares are logging -0.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 532.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2195850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) recorded performance in the market was 474.33%, having the revenues showcasing 17.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.10M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Biotricity Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Biotricity Inc. posted a movement of +45.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 180,103 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Biotricity Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 474.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.85%, alongside a boost of 311.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.78% during last recorded quarter.