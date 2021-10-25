Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 445.69K

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is priced at $0.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.05 and reached a high price of $1.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.05. The stock touched a low price of $0.91.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Announces SME Digitization Total Solution Offering and Deconsolidation of Certain Non-core Digital Technical Services. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced its decision to expand its technical services to focus on better empowering the small and medium enterprise (“SME”) ecosystem, by leveraging the Company’s advanced technology in big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based infrastructure. Specifically, the Company plans to utilize its “SaaS + Fintech” model as a total solution in order to accelerate the digitization of SMEs, encompassing technology-based credit services and solutions to the manufacturing process and operations of the SMEs. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.7603 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -23.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -69.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was -6.50%, having the revenues showcasing -7.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.51M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9702, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of +1.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 422,214 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.48%, alongside a downfall of -23.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.45% during last recorded quarter.