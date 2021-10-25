ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.39M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $1.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.23 after opening rate of $2.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.67 before closing at $2.26.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, ION announces preliminary third quarter 2021 revenues of $44 – 45 million, an increase of ~125% sequentially, driven by 3D strategy. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects third quarter 2021 revenues to be in the range of $44 – 45 million, an increase of approximately 125% sequentially and 175% from the third quarter 2020. In addition, the Company expects to report a significant sequential improvement in third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined later in this release) in the range of $21 – $22 million. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity improved to approximately $35 million, comprised of $24 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19 million) and $11 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Bolstered by the third, fully underwritten phase of the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program that launched in September, E&P Technology & Services’ backlog is estimated to be $12 million. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3500 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.9802 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was 25.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -63.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7923793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -19.75%, having the revenues showcasing 45.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.00M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

The Analysts eye on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5994, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -14.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,645,069 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02%.

Considering, the past performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.58%, alongside a boost of 25.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.52% during last recorded quarter.