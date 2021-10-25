Here is why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.45%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), which is $4.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.82 after opening rate of $3.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.96 before closing at $3.71.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Salem Podcast Network Launches the Doug Collins Podcast. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) will launch the Doug Collins Podcast, beginning on October 25th. You can read further details here

Salem Media Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.82 on 10/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) full year performance was 331.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salem Media Group Inc. shares are logging -0.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 500.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $4.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32833953 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) recorded performance in the market was 351.92%, having the revenues showcasing 135.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.69M, as it employees total of 1076 workers.

The Analysts eye on Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salem Media Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.12. In a similar fashion, Salem Media Group Inc. posted a movement of +82.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 871,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SALM is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.63.

Technical rundown of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Raw Stochastic average of Salem Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Salem Media Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 351.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.83%, alongside a boost of 331.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 135.00% during last recorded quarter.