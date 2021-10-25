Gear up for the change! China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) has hit the volume of 1408393

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC), which is $7.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.60 after opening rate of $6.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.30 before closing at $9.13.Recently in News on October 7, 2021, China Finance Online Receives Extension for Regaining Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement. China Finance Online Co. Limited (“China Finance Online”, or the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq CM: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“Panel”) granted the Company’s request to phase down to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Panel also granted the Company until January 14, 2022 to evidence compliance with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement, or the alternative compliance standards as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). You can read further details here

China Finance Online Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.90 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $3.52 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) full year performance was -26.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are logging -57.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.52 and $17.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1408393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) recorded performance in the market was -5.88%, having the revenues showcasing -12.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.33M, as it employees total of 441 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.44, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, China Finance Online Co. Limited posted a movement of -25.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 423,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRJC is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

Raw Stochastic average of China Finance Online Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Finance Online Co. Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.24%, alongside a downfall of -26.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.25% during last recorded quarter.