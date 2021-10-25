Gear up for the change! Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) has hit the volume of 60365187

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE), which is $11.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.90 after opening rate of $10.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.12 before closing at $10.11.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 9.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $10.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60365187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) recorded performance in the market was 16.32%, having the revenues showcasing 16.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 150.57M.

Analysts verdict on Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +16.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 646,385 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BENE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.32%. The shares increased approximately by 15.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.90% during last recorded quarter.