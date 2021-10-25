Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.08

For the readers interested in the stock health of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It is currently valued at $1.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.88.Recently in News on October 21, 2021, Denison Announces Sale of Goviex Shares and Warrants for up to $41.6 Million. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has entered into a private agreement to sell (the “Transaction”) 32,500,000 common shares (“GoviEx Shares”) of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (“GoviEx”), currently held by Denison for investment purposes, and 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 18 months (“GoviEx Warrants”). On closing of the Transaction, Denison will receive gross proceeds of $15,600,000 and will continue to hold 32,644,000 common shares of GoviEx. If the GoviEx Warrants are exercised in full, Denison will receive further gross proceeds of $26,000,000 and will transfer a further 32,500,000 common shares of GoviEx to the warrant holder. View PDF Version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9700 on 10/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 435.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -5.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 515.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13227850 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 187.48%, having the revenues showcasing 73.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Specialists analysis on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3058, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +47.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,299,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 187.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.85%, alongside a boost of 435.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.83% during last recorded quarter.