Why is Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) down -33.88% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) was valued at $0.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5799 while reaching the peak value of $0.6299 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5701. The stock current value is $0.62.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, Blue Hat Subsidiary to Provide Personal Safety and Awareness Course for Multiple Kindergartens in Ningxia Province. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a communication services and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) business provider and a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary has signed cooperation agreements with 10 kindergartens in Jinfeng District, Yinchuang, Ningxia to provide its AR personal safety and awareness course. You can read further details here

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was -33.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -71.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was -30.45%, having the revenues showcasing -15.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.17M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7156, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -28.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 826,628 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.09%, alongside a downfall of -33.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.19% during last recorded quarter.